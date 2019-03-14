Utah Valley overcame a long scoring drought and used a key putback by sophomore big man Richard Harward to beat Missouri-Kansas City 71-64 in the WAC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Harward hit a left-handed putback with 12.9 seconds to play off a Conner Toolson miss to give the Wolverines (24-8) a 69-64 lead. Harward had 15 points, including 13 in the second half, and eight rebounds, while Toolson added a game-high 21 points.

No. 2 seed UVU labored through a nearly 15-minute stretch — spanning the end of the first half and start of the second — where the Wolverines scored just five points and the seventh seed Kangaroos (11-21) built a nine-point lead. Behind Toolson and Harward, though, the Wolverines rallied before scoring 12 of the game's final 14 points in the last three minutes.

The Wolverines will play the winner of Grand Canyon and Seattle in Friday's second semifinal at 9:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on ESPN Plus.

This story will be updated.