SALT LAKE CITY — Bills addressing daylight saving time are proposed at the Utah Legislature each year, but rarely make it to the floor for a vote.

This year lawmakers were able to pass a resolution they hope will lead to Utah being one step closer to staying on the same time year round.

HJR15 does not end the need to change clocks twice a year, it supports the Daylight Act proposed by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, to allow states to choose to stay on daylight saving time. Currently states can only choose to participate in daylight saving and change their clocks or stay on standard time.

"This is something dealing with state’s rights and supporting one of our members of Congress," said Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, the bill's Senate sponsor.

According to the resolution, 27 states this year have introduced bills to address a change in daylight saving.

The resolution passed in the Senate on Thursday with a vote of 24-1.