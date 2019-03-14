SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz fans want to show their true colors after what happened between a fan and Russell Westbrook.

A group of Utah Jazz fans hope to raise $25,000 for the Human Rights Campaign following the incident at Vivint Arena earlier this week where Westbrook was heckled by a Jazz fan. The fans created the fundraiser on GoFundMe and are promoting it through the hashtag #HumaneJazzFans.

Westbrook had a verbal argument with the heckler during the Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup. Westbrook said the incident began when the fan told him "to get down on my knees like you used to."

"To me, that’s just completely disrespectful. To me, I think it’s racial, and I think it’s inappropriate and insensitive,” Westbrook said after the game.

The Utah Jazz permanently banned the fan from Vivint Arena.

The GoFundMe page seeks to raise $25,000, which is the same amount the NBA fined Westbrook for using obscenities toward the fan.

The page says it hopes to allow "true, loyal, welcoming and kind Utah Jazz fans to show our true colors."

“It is time to change the narrative on citizens of Utah, fans of the Jazz and those that call Utah 'home,’” Devin Deaton, a Jazz fan from Sandy, explained in the GoFundMe description. “We are not a bunch of redneck, racist bigots. Most of us are dads, moms, friends, hard-workers, kind-hearted, do right by each other, help our fellow man, good neighbors and welcoming to all.”

The page raised $13,305 by Thursday afternoon.

The GoFundMe has earned the attention of national news outlets, including Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report and UPI.

A separate GoFundMe wants to raise $25,000 to pay Westbrook’s fine. That page is no longer available.

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox called for all Utah Jazz fans to use the opportunity as a teachable moment for proper fan behavior.