SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds recently wrote on Instagram about how he handles the haters.

And he actually credits a recent talk by Oprah Winfrey in Salt Lake City for giving him solace when dealing with critics.

Reynolds isn’t immune to the haters and critics who follow his band. Imagine Dragons was scolded after the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show and have recently been ranked with Nickelback as one of the worst bands of all time.

Reynolds wrote on Instagram that he doesn’t like the hate that follows his band because of what it does to his fans.

“How could it possibly make a kid feel ‘not cool’ listening to Imagine Dragons. I hate that thought. Wondering if my kids will be made fun of as they grow older because someone thinks my band isn’t cool,” he wrote on Instagram.

Reynolds told The Associated Press that Winfrey’s recent speech at Qualtrics X4 Summit provided him solace.

"I just sat at this seminar here in Utah listening to Oprah speak about how she got where she is, and it's all about intention. Her main point was intention about how (and) where do you spend your time and how do you spend your words? And here's our finite amount of time on earth and what are you doing with it?" he explained. "So, it's just so menial even posting that. I'm bummed that I even had to post something like that, but I said my peace and that's it. So, I'm on to things that are important."

He said he’s focused his attention on the LoveLoud concert, which he launched in 2017. The third annual event was announced Wednesdayand will take place on June 29 at the USANA Amphitheatre.

But Reynolds told the AP that his band is ready for a break.

"We're all looking now to wrap up the cycle and take some serious time off. I don't know how long that will be, but probably the longest amount of time that we've (taken off)," he said with a laugh. "Everybody's ready for a break."

Flashback: At the X4 Qualtrics Summit, Winfrey shared how her early experiences shaped her career, according to a Deseret News report. Reynolds also spoke at that event and said music helps him find peace.