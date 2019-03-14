MONTICELLO — A Colorado woman died Thursday morning in a crash near Monticello, troopers said.

At 7:17 a.m., a sedan with two occupants was driving south on state Route 191 when it lost control and slid sideways into a northbound sedan that also had two occupants, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

All four people were injured and taken to San Juan Hospital.

Christine A. Sours, 69, of Grand Junction, was later flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction where she died later Thursday.

Additional information about the other victims or their conditions was not immediately available.