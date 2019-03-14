OREM — As Orem police continue to look for a gunman who left a woman seriously injured last week they are seeking any surveillance camera footage from the area of the shooting.

A 38-year-old woman was just entering her town house March 7 about 7:20 p.m. near 795 S. 1810 West when she was shot once in the back and once in the leg, Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge said last week. The woman was able to get inside her home and shut the door, he said.

Colledge said detectives do not believe the attack was random.

"We are looking for any residences or businesses that may have a camera pointed towards south State Street in Orem (areas between 2000 S. State St. and University Parkway) and then also pointed towards University Parkway from its intersection with State Street all the way down to Geneva Road," Orem police said in a Facebook post.

Witnesses gave differing descriptions of vehicles speeding away from the area, College said. One neighbor said the gunman was possibly wearing a motorcycle helmet.

The shooting was the second in Orem within two weeks. On Feb. 28, 26-year-old Dominique Barnett was killed when he went to confront another man at an apartment building, police said. Elbert Paule, 19, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

According to the post, Orem police have received many tips since that fatal shooting, including from "clairvoyants and psychics."

"We are proud of our safe city and can reveal that these acts of violence were not just random. The second shooting is still very much an active investigation and we are not releasing many details at this time," police wrote.

"Please do what you can to keep an eye out for your neighborhoods. Invest in a doorbell camera or other home security camera. Be safe and be good to each other," the post states.

Anyone with information about the incident or surveillance camera footage from the area can call police dispatch at 801-229-7070.