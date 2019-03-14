SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. District judge has found Diesel Power Gear, known for its Discovery Channel show "Diesel Brothers," in violation of the federal clean air standards.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit Utah Physicians for a Health Environment filed against the Woods Cross company.

U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby found the company illegally removed pollution control equipment and installed emission control defeat parts in diesel trucks. He also found it sold diesel vehicles with emission control defeat parts, as well as operated diesel vehicles in Utah without emission control equipment.

"American citizens, and every level of government, should have zero tolerance for anyone that tries to profit from a hobby or business practice that brazenly sacrifices the health of others," said Dr. Brian Moench, president of the physicians group.

Diesel Brothers attorney Cole Cannon said the lawsuit involved 17 concept trucks, many of which are sitting at the company store, never having been driven.

“These trucks were, in many cases, bought already with deleted or modified emissions systems,” Cannon said Thursday.