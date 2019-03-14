Emergency responders work at the scene of an accident near 900 South and West Temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday that critically injured a 22-year-old man. Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungricht said the man was coming off the I-15 exit at 900 South and West Temple at a high speed when he crossed three or four northbound lanes of traffic before hitting an empty building, a tree and a power pole. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Ungricht said. It was not clear if the man was wearing a seat belt, or if impairment was a factor in the accident. Ungricht also did not know if the man suffered a medical issue. No others were injured in the crash.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.