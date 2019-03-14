SALT LAKE CITY — Don't worry about that snowstorm this week — spring is happening. In fact, the weather people (and apps) tell us that by the end of next week, Salt Lake will hit the 60s.

And early spring can only mean one thing: St. Patrick's Day celebrations and concerts! Sunday brings one of America's favorite Irish imports, a day perfect for dying the eggs green, and Salt Lake has plenty of other ways to help you get out and honor the death of dear St. Patrick, i.e., the "Apostle of Ireland," throughout the whole weekend. And if St. Paddy's isn't your thing, this weekend also brings Shen Yun, a musical movie concert, a Salt Lake Symphony performance and "Peter and the Wolf."

Shen Yun 2019 World Tour

You've seen their (hundreds of) flyers, driven past their billboards and, for you network TV watchers, possibly even viewed their classy commercials — so how about see what Shen Yun is actually like onstage? Somewhat surprisingly, Shen Yun is a New York and not China-based performing-arts and entertainment company who is dedicated sharing the Chinese religious practices of Falun Gong through classical Chinese dances. Presented by the San Francisco Falun Buddha Study Association, these impressive performers will be at the Eccles Theater through March 17, times vary, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $85-$180 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

DAIBING Shen Yun will perform at the Eccles Theater through March 17.

Villa Theatre Co. presents ‘Cipher’

The Villa Theatre Co. — which, their Eventbrite page explains, is "more than just a band, more than entertainment, it is story telling at its finest" — will premier “Cipher,” a multimedia concert that will set live music to an original film.

"Cipher is an incredibly personal story for me. It explores the profound impacts mental illness can have on both those who suffer from the illness as well as their friends and family," Ted Echo, the group's founder, said in a press release. See what it's all about on March 16, 7:30 p.m., the State Room, 638 S. State, $15, 21 and older. (eventbrite.com)

Salt Lake Symphony presents 'Classical Tides'

For their March concert, the Salt Lake Symphony wants to help listeners commune with nature through music in their program "Classical Tides." The program will feature Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the "Pastoral" symphony, a work that makes us want to grab baskets and gather scores of wildflowers; Benjamin Britten’s "Four Sea Interludes," a moody piece from the opera "Peter Grimes"; and Peter Boyer’s bright "Festivities," a relatively new work perfect for a sunny day. March 16, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 Presidents' Circle, $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors. (saltlakesymphony.org).

Ballet West II presents ‘Peter and the Wolf’

You can watch the dancers of Ballet West II perform the timeless tale of “Peter and the Wolf" accompanied by the Utah Symphony. The ballet tells the story of a young boy, Peter, who faces dangers in the forest while trying to hunt a wolf. It’s a great show for families, as each of the characters are represented by a specific instrument, making it an easy way to familiarize children with the instruments of the orchestra. Come 45 minutes before the show to watch a demonstration of the musical themes and dances for Peter, the Bird and the Cat. March 16, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $9-$28, (801-355-2787 or arttix.artsaltlake.org).

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Salt Lake City St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018. This year, the parade will happen on March 16 at 10 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

There’s more to do than just wear green this St. Patrick’s Day. To celebrate the death — or perhaps, life — of Ireland’s internationally loved patron saint St. Patrick, we suggest learning about Irish culture and having lots of fun while doing it. On Saturday, there’ll be a parade at the Gallivan Center. For indoor fun, take your kids to Discovery Museum for hours of St. Patrick's Day activities. The Leonardo is hosting an event, too, with educational St. Patrick's Day-themed activities and crafts. On the day itself, visit Park City’s Mountain Village for a parade with music, festivities, and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celtic Festival, March 16, 10 a.m., parade begins at 200 S. 500 East toward State Street; festival at Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (irishinutah.org)

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, March 16, noon-4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $12.50 for general, $10 for seniors, free for members and children under age 1 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

St. Patrick’s Day at the Leonardo, March 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Leonardo, 209 E. 400 South, $12.95 for adults, $9.95 for seniors, military and students with ID, $8.95 for children ages 3-15 (801-531-9800 or facebook.com/theleonardo)

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, March 17, 3-5 p.m., Park City Mountain Village, 4000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City, free (parkcitymountain.com/events)