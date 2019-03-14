TEMPE, Ariz. — The No. 14 BYU gymnastics team took second place after scoring a 195.825 against No. 21 Arizona State and West Virginia on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

"Tonight was one of those learn to succeed meets," BYU head coach Guard Young said. "We had a tough draw starting on the balance beam and that really predicted how the meet was going to go. Unfortunately it was a climb for us but the girls responded and came back."

The Gym Devils took first place with a 196.550 while the Mountaineers rounded it out with a 195.750.

The Cougars began the meet on beam, but a rough start landed them a 48.450. Evans led the team with a 9.850 and was followed by Abby Boden's 9.775. Cheyenne Hill and Natasha Marsh posted a 9.700 and 9.650, respectively. Abbey Miner scored a 9.475 while Helody Cyrenne received a 9.175.

In the second rotation on floor, BYU had all six players score a 9.800 or better. Once again, Evans led the way with a 9.900 while Abbey Miner added a 9.875. Briana Pearson and Sadie Miner recorded a 9.850 apiece while Boden scored a 9.825 and Brittney Vitkauskas earned a 9.800. The Cougars posted a 49.300

On vault, BYU scored a 48.950 as Miner posted a 9.825 to lead the team. Evans and Avery Bennett each scored a 9.800 and were followed by a 9.775 from Hill. Haley Pitou and Angel Zhong scored 9.750 and 9.700, respectively. After three rotations, the Cougars were in third place with a 146.700 as Arizona State led with a 147.300.

BYU closed the meet on bars, earning a 49.125. Cyrenne led the way with a 9.900 and Evans followed closely with a 9.875. Boden scored a 9.825 while Marsh earned a 9.800. Pitou received a 9.725 and Abbey Miner closed out the scoring with a 9.600.

BYU returns to the Smith Fieldhouse on Friday, Mar. 15, for Senior Night against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. MDT.