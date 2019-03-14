LOGAN — Utah State women's tennis (5-7, 0-0 MW) continues its road trip in the Golden State, facing UC Davis (3-7, 2-3 Big West) on Friday, March 15, at 3 p.m. MDT and Pacific (2-4, 0-0 WCC) on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m. MDT.

Utah State is coming off a 5-2 win at San Francisco as five Aggies won in singles play. USU will look for its second winning streak of the season as they previously won consecutive games at Northern Arizona, 4-2, and against Grand Canyon, 5-2, on Feb. 10 and 15th, respectively.

Utah State is led by freshman Sidnee Lavatai with a 7-3 mark in dual matches, playing mostly at the No. 6 spot, while sophomore Alexandra Pisareva is 5-2. In doubles, the duo of Lavatai and Pisareva are 5-2, including a 4-1 mark at the No. 2 spot. Junior Lucy Octave and freshman Annaliese County are 6-2 in dual matches, and are 3-1 in both the second and third spot.

This will be the first meeting against the Aggies of UC Davis in 17 years as UC Davis won the first meeting on Feb. 14, 1993. In singles, Nikita Pradeep leads UC Davis with a 7-2 mark at the No. 1 spot, while Shirley Hall is 5-5 in dual match play. In doubles, the duo of Pradeep and Hall are 4-3 at the No. 2 spot.

Pacific has won all four meetings against the Aggies and this will be the first matchup between the two programs in 14 years. The last meeting between USU and Pacific was April 22, 2005, in Indian Wells, Calif., in the first round of the Big West Championship Tournament. The Tigers are led by Maya Lopez and Anneroos Nederstigt, who are both 3-3 in singles play. In doubles, the duo of Dohee Lee and Jacquie Tan are 4-2, including 3-0 at the No. 2 spot.