SALT LAKE CITY — A Millcreek man accused of loaning the gun to the man who killed University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey was arrested in California on Thursday.

Nathan Daniel Vogel, 21, was scheduled to appear in federal court in San Diego on Thursday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office believes Vogel was working in the San Diego area when Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents took him into custody, said spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch.

Vogel and Sarah Emily Lady, 24, of Mapleton, allegedly made a "straw" purchase of a Beretta PX4 Storm .40-caliber handgun from a federal firearms dealer last September, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Vogel loaned the gun to Melvin Rowland who used it to shoot McCluskey in a parking lot outside her dorm last October, federal prosecutors say. McCluskey had dated Rowland before learning he was a sex offender and more than a decade older than her. Rowland fatally shot himself as police pursued him off campus.

Prosecutors says Vogel asked Lady to buy the gun for him because he didn't want to wait for the background check. They allege she lied to the seller that the gun was for her.

Both are charged with making a false statement during the acquisition of a firearm and conspiracy.

Agents arrested Lady on Tuesday and she pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance Wednesday in Salt Lake City. She was placed on supervised release with several restrictions, including prohibiting her from having contact with Vogel and prohibiting her from possessing guns or weapons.