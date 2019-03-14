SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said the team is planning "something that's heartfelt" in response to Monday night's incident between Russell Westbrook and a Jazz fan.

Westbrook, who was the subject of fan verbal lashings during last season’s playoff series, was involved in a heated incidentwith a Jazz fan that led to the franchise issuing a permanent ban of that fan, Shane Keisel.

Lindsey told USA Today that he had a sleepless night after the game and that he apologized to Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti.

"People may say, 'Hey, whatever, what the fan said was a small thing.' Well, it's not," Lindsey said. "What it does is make everyone feel small, and every Caucasian should take a look at themselves and look at their heart."

Lindsey went on to explain how his experience as kid growing up and a tragic moment in college shapes how he feels about people from different ethnic backgrounds.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said he is confident that the next unfortunate situation will end with a better result as behind-the-scenes moves are being made.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA asked all of its teams to create a PSA to stress “importance of respect and civility in NBA arenas.”

The Utah Jazz host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.