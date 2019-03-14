SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” fans are using social media to point out a glaring omission from the film’s poster.
Marvel Studios released the latest “Endgame” trailer and movie poster on Thursday.
The poster, which you can see below, shows some of the biggest Avengers superheroes to date.
The poster includes and credits all the following actors and actresses: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Captain America (Chris Evans). It even shows Thanos (Josh Brolin).
But the poster doesn’t identify the actress who plays Okoye, who appears on the poster on the right side.Comment on this story
That actress is Danai Gurira, who played a prominent role in “Black Panther” and “Infinity War.” Her name is not mentioned in the credits at the top of the poster, and fans were angry about it, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Social media went off:
However: It appears her name is at the bottom of the poster. She’s mentioned alongside Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong and Gwyneth Paltrow, who don’t appear on the poster.
Flashback: This reminds me of when the “Infinity War” poster came out and fans were confused about why Renner’s Hawkeye character didn’t appear, even though he had been slated to appear in “Infinity War.” It resulted in fans photoshopping Hawkeye into “Infinity War” press material.