SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” fans are using social media to point out a glaring omission from the film’s poster.

Marvel Studios released the latest “Endgame” trailer and movie poster on Thursday.

The poster, which you can see below, shows some of the biggest Avengers superheroes to date.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/c4yyiShAqo — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

The poster includes and credits all the following actors and actresses: Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Captain America (Chris Evans). It even shows Thanos (Josh Brolin).

But the poster doesn’t identify the actress who plays Okoye, who appears on the poster on the right side.

That actress is Danai Gurira, who played a prominent role in “Black Panther” and “Infinity War.” Her name is not mentioned in the credits at the top of the poster, and fans were angry about it, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Social media went off:

Really does look like Okoye’s thinking “Yeah great, so you headline mention every other person on the poster except me” https://t.co/CWVznrBJYi — ReadItDaddy (@Readitdaddy) March 14, 2019

Um... why is the ONLY person who appears on this poster that is NOT credited Danai Gurira? I’m pretty sure that needs rectifying quickly Marvel! Mainly because she deserves her name up there just as much as everyone else. And also, because Okoye is Queen 🙌🏻 — Emily Jayne (@EmiJaye) March 14, 2019

I mean, they've got Bradley Cooper's name in there and he's just the VOICE of Rocket. Danai Gurira is the ONLY person on the poster not to be listed by name. https://t.co/zPUVRQBrDf — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) March 14, 2019

BLACK PANTHER star Danai Gurira is the only actor pictured whose name isn’t billed at the top. Her image is larger than some actors who do get that billing. The only one from the franchise’s best and most profitable movie, and yet? @MarvelStudios, this isn’t difficult. Fix this. https://t.co/22miymysgj — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 14, 2019

However: It appears her name is at the bottom of the poster. She’s mentioned alongside Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong and Gwyneth Paltrow, who don’t appear on the poster.

Flashback: This reminds me of when the “Infinity War” poster came out and fans were confused about why Renner’s Hawkeye character didn’t appear, even though he had been slated to appear in “Infinity War.” It resulted in fans photoshopping Hawkeye into “Infinity War” press material.