PROVO — A 68-year-old man was hospitalized in extremely critical condition Thursday following a three-car accident on University Avenue in Provo.

About 11:30 a.m., a car attempting to make a left turn out of a Maverik convenience store near East Bay Boulevard (1860 South) and go across five lanes of traffic, clipped a white SUV from behind, according to Provo police.

That SUV, which was in a left-turn lane and approaching the intersection to make a turn, was knocked onto its side. As the SUV tipped over, it fell on top of a third vehicle, causing heavy damage and critically injuring the 68-year-old driver, according to police.

The other two drivers suffered only minor injuries. As of Thursday afternoon, no citations had been issued.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.