SALT LAKE CITY — Given his travel schedule and seemingly boundless energy, it's hard to believe that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' President Russell M. Nelson will turn 95 later this year.

To celebrate this milestone, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Newsroom announced on Thursday that the church will hold a birthday concert on Sept. 7 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. President Nelson was born on Sept. 9, 1924.

In addition to musical performers — who have yet to be announced — the program will also feature personal tributes and insights into President Nelson's remarkable life as a surgeon, church leader, father, husband, friend and prophet.

“These types of celebrations, which we have seen since the early years of the church, give us inspiring insight into the lives of those chosen by God to serve as His prophets,” said President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency. “I have personally attended many such events for past prophets, and each time I leave with a sense of wonder and gratitude for the way in which our Father in Heaven shapes, trains and teaches His prophets. It will be a privilege for all of us to participate and to celebrate President Nelson’s 95th birthday.”

The Newsroom will announce details about performers, speakers and guests in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the free event will be available starting July 30, 10 a.m. MDT, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Patrons will be limited to two tickets a piece.