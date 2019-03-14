LAYTON — A Layton homeowner who shot and killed a former friend — an Idaho Falls police officer — inside his house may have known something was about to happen, new court documents suggest.

On Feb. 21, Blaine Reed, 35, was fatally shot after Layton police say he entered a home uninvited at 312 W. Park Ave. Reed confronted the homeowner "about a relationship he believed the homeowner was having with his ex-girlfriend," said Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

"A physical altercation ensued between the two men, and the homeowner shot the man several times," he said.

The homeowner, Jared Pemberton, 35, called 911 after the shooting, and after being questioned by detectives, he was not arrested.

"(He) told dispatch that the intruder was a man he knew as an old friend named Blaine Reed. (He) told dispatch Blaine was not conscious and not responsive," according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 2nd District Court.

Reed was shot at least twice, police say. Pemberton told dispatchers he didn't know how many times he had shot him, according to the affidavit.

As of Thursday, no charges have been filed in the shooting case. Layton police said Thursday they are wrapping up their investigation and will present their case to the Davis County Attorney's Office next week for a review.

A female not identified in court documents told investigators that she arrived at the house shortly before the shooting and was warned by the homeowner to leave.

"(He) advised her that she should leave the home because Blaine had threatened to drive to his home and shoot him in the head," the affidavit states.

A second witness, a man not identified in court documents, told police that he arrived at the Layton home and saw Reed "walk out of the front door screaming on a cellphone."

That man "described Blaine walking away from the residence and then walking back to the front door and then inside of the home, all while on a cellphone yelling loudly. Witness 2 states approximately 30 seconds later he and Witness 1 hear approximately three shots from inside of the home," according to the warrant.

When officers arrived at the house, "spent shell casings and other firearms (were) in plain sight throughout the home. It is unknown if any of the firearms observed in the home were used in the shooting," the affidavit states.

Pemberton had told emergency dispatchers that he put his gun in a safe after the shooting, according to police.

The warrant was for detectives to search Reed's phone and Pemberton's phone to see what communication transpired between the two before the deadly confrontation.

Reed was on administrative leave from the Idaho Falls Police Department at the time he was killed.

He was hired by Idaho Falls police in December of 2015. On Oct. 12, he was involved in a domestic violence incident, according to court records. As a result, he was reassigned to a position performing non-law enforcement duties around the office.

On Nov. 20, Reed was formally placed on leave from the department, according to Idaho Falls police. He was charged Dec. 21 with attempted strangulation and assault, according to Jefferson County court records.

Reed received the Idaho Falls Police Department's “Life‐Saving” Award in 2016 for saving a 25‐year‐old man who had overdosed on drugs, according to the East Idaho News. The paper reported that prior to joining the Idaho Falls department, Reed worked seven years with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.