SALT LAKE CITY — The newest trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” dropped online this morning, and it gives us a look at the past and the future of our favorite Avengers.

It’s also spurned an online conversation about Black Widow and Hawkeye, namely: What’s going on with their hair?

"Half of humanity has vanished. Our friends and family are gone."



Black Widow: *grows out hair, natural color returns*

Hawkeye: "Gimme that fresh cut!"#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Lac0GOXzEn — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 14, 2019

HOW CAN I PROPERLY EMOTE ABOUT THE #AvengersEndgame TRAILER WITH HAWKEYE AND BLACK WIDOW'S HAIR HAVING ANGRY TEENAGE PUNK EXISTENTIAL CRISES pic.twitter.com/tyRVUZ7dr9 — emma lord (@dilemmalord) March 14, 2019

Black Widow’s hairstyles throughout the new #AvengersEndGame trailer... pic.twitter.com/S9DbE60Jlp — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Skrull (@UpToTASK) March 14, 2019

Black Widow has like 4 different hair styles in that trailer. — Demi (@Demi_Williams99) March 14, 2019

Black Widow back with the red hair again :) pic.twitter.com/1r3ierCz95 — Scott Blair ECCC cancelled (@scottblairart) March 14, 2019

The theories: The most likely theory for why Black Widow’s hair, in particular, goes through so many different changes in the trailer is that time jumping will play a big role in the upcoming film, according to multiple reports.

We’ve already had hints that there will be a sizeable time jump between the events of “Avengers” Infinity War” and “Endgame.”

According to Nerdist, a 16-year-old has been cast to play the part of Ant-Man’s daughter Cassie Lang. Lang was 10 in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which reportedly takes place the same year of the events in “Infinity War,” implying that there could be a time jump of at least five years into the future in "Endgame."

Time jumping would explain why Black Widow goes through multiple hair colors and lengths in the “Endgame” trailer.

The passage of time can be tracked in #BlackWidow hair. Short and White is right after Infinity War. Next we see long/white then red/white finally all Red for the end of the film. pic.twitter.com/Z8PLP231MY — Salty Nerd (@salty_nerd) March 14, 2019

Black widow hair looks like it has growing for years, it seems like the distance between the endgame and the infinity war is very far pic.twitter.com/IPoZHy00aM — Loki Still Alive (@AliveLoki) March 14, 2019

Hawkeye: The trailer marks the first time we’ve seen Hawkeye since the events of “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016. It also hints that he isn’t the Hawkeye we’re used to, and his new haircut is only one sign of that.

According to Polygon, Hawkeye’s suit and katana-esque blade in the “Endgame” trailers resemble those of Ronin, Hawkeye’s darkest form in comics.

Ronin was the identity Clint Barton used from 2007 to 2010 in Marvel comics after he died and came back to life. The world moved on without him as a younger avenger named Kate Bishop adopted the Hawkeye name, according to Polygon.

A few fans have suggested that the newest “Endgame” trailer may show us Hawkeye training Kate Bishop, which hints at exciting things for the character’s future.

THEY REALLY WENT THERE AND INTRODUCED KATE BISHOP #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/diBYGF94GQ — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) March 14, 2019

Time jumping would not be new for the series. The idea of multiple timelines has already been presented by “Doctor Strange,” according to ComicBook.com. Aside from the natural passage of time, we may see Avengers characters jumping into different timelines in their attempts to destroy Thanos (Josh Brolin).

“Avengers: Endgame” and the answer to those theories will hit theaters April 26.