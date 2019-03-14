DREAM TEAM

USA Today’s “For the Win” delivered a unique take by naming “10 epic sports moments that almost happened.”

The top fairy-tale moment: Gordon Hayward’s buzzer shot that would have allowed Butler to beat Duke in the 2010 national championship game.

Great, but what about the “almost” moment where Hayward stays with the Jazz and they win the championship with him, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert together?

WEALTH DISTRIBUTION

Going into the last week of the regular season, eight Pac-12 teams still had a shot at the No. 3 seed (which went to Utah) in the conference tournament.

Around the league they were calling it the “Bernie Sanders Scenario.”

Everyone gets their fair share.

PLACES AND PEOPLE

Tom R. Smedes Utah State head coach Craig Smith works the sidelines against Nevada in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Utah State coach Craig Smith praised strength coach Logan Ogden after the Aggies clinched a tie for the MWC hoops title, calling him “amazing.”

The Utah Office of Tourism can confirm. Of course Logan-Ogden is amazing.

TOTALLY WOKE

Norwegian bridge champion Geir Helgemo has been suspended for failing a drug test.

Synthetic testosterone and Clomiphene reportedly allow competitors to stay alert through three-week-long competitions.

OK, so what are viewers supposed to do so they can stay up and watch?

MELO MUSING

Ohioan Anthony Miracola has set a world record by making 31 consecutive 3-point shots in a minute.

Miracola told WTOL-TV he reached the milestone by “shooting every single day of my life for the last twenty-something years."

Carmelo Anthony is thinking: “Weird. That never worked for me.”

BRINGING THE O

Michael Conroy Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams prepares to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams told The Athletic that before clocking a strong 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, he pounded a sleeve of Oreos.

“I really love Oreos,” he said. “I hope they were watching today.”

There’s a good chance they were. Eating Oreos and watching TV sports is what everyone does, right?

A TEAM PLAYER

ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza has been hired by the New York Mets as an operations adviser. She will be allowed to keep both positions, despite an apparent conflict of interest.

In response, the Yankees allegedly are looking to hire umpire Chad Fairchild as the team’s hitting instructor.

GRUFF STUFF

Todd Kirkland Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to a call in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

Kyrie Irving is apologizing for the way he has recently treated the media.

“I haven’t done it perfectly,” he told Yahoo! Sports.

It can’t be long before Gregg Popovich tells him: “Duh! You’ve been too nice.”

BRO SHOW

From Jim Barach of Jokes by Jim: “Zac Efron and swimmer Sarah Bro are rumored to be dating. Which is only a matter of time before the tabloids nickname their relationship the ‘Bromance.’”