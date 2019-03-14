SALT LAKE CITY — A new trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” dropped Thursday, and it seems to connect to a long-running theory about time travel.

Warning: Potential spoilers for "Avengers: Endgame" follow.

One of the final shots of the trailer shows Ant Man (Paul Rudd), Captain America (Chris Evans) and War Machine (Don Cheadle) walking through the Avengers headquarters wearing armor with white plates.

Theory: This suggests a connection to a fan theory%20about%20the%20Avengers%20wearing%20new%20gear%20that%20might%20allow%20them%20to%20time%20travel%20and%20change%20the%20past%20so%20the%20Thanos%20snap%20never%20happened,%20according%20to%20BGR.%20The%20theory%20posits%20that%20the%20gear%20allows%20the%20Avengers%20to%20jump%20into%20the%20quantum%20realm%20(seen%20in "Ant Man"), which can allow them to change the past.

More hints: Concept art for the film showed off these suits, too, BGR reported. A separate photo of Captain America wearing the gear also hinted at the time travel theory, according to Inverse.

“We do expect the Quantum Realm to be used for time travel in ‘Avengers 4,’ and we have seen plenty of evidence to support that idea,” according to BGR.

A lot of gear: Many believe the new gear will connect to Ant Man’s (Paul Rudd) quantum realm tool, which allows him to shrink down and move through time, according to ComicBook.com.

I wrote about this theory for the Deseret News before. Rumors started circulating when there was a leak of a Tony Stark-themed Funko Pop toy, which includes a watch that could connect to the quantum realm, too, according to ComicBook.com.

"Black Widow can be seen wearing a similar device on her hand in a promo photo, while Captain America and Ant-Man are both wearing them in set photos," according to ComicBook.com. "Are these devices that help them travel through time, explore the Quantum Realm, or possibly even wield an Infinity Stone?"

Of course, nothing is confirmed from Disney or Marvel about this topic. It's mostly speculation from those keeping track of toys and set photos.

"Avengers: Endgame" drops on April 26.