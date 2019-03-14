SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios released a new trailer on Thursday that includes a follow-up scene to the “Captain Marvel” mid-credits scene.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, includes a number of scenes featuring the original Avengers, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

But one of the scenes appears to be a follow-up to the mid-credits scene from “Captain Marvel.”

Warning: Mild spoilers for "Captain Marvel" below.

Captain Marvel scene: As you can see, the trailer ends with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) appearing with the group. Thor uses his powers to summon his hammer, and it flies right by Captain Marvel, who doesn’t flinch. “I like this one,” Thor says about Captain Marvel.

That scene probably happens right after the “Captain Marvel” mid-credits scene, which showed Captain Marvel answering Nick Fury’s distress call in “Infinity War” and arriving at the Avengers headquarters.

There have been some questions about why Captain Marvel didn’t appear in “Infinity War” given the stakes of the film. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told SlashFilm that Fury might have called for Captain Marvel to come to Earth.

"Well, I’d say two things. One, she does say it’s gotta be a real emergency, right? Yeah," Feige said. "The other thing I’d say is how do you know he never hit it? How do we know he never pushed it before? We’ve never seen him push it before. That doesn’t mean he never did."

"Avengers: Endgame" will arrive on theaters on April 26.