SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios dropped the new “Avengers: Endgame” trailerThursday, and it featured scenes that gave us a clue into what happened to Hawkeye.

In this trailer, we see more images of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) rejoining the fight with the Avengers.

Context: Barton was missing from “Infinity War,” which was a major source of contention among fans. Several fans wondered why Brenner appeared in some press material for the film but was absent from the movie’s poster and the movie itself.

Of course, “Avengers” fans know that Barton retired from the Avengers team in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” to spend more time with his family, which explained his absence in “Infinity War.”

Return: But it appears Hawkeye will return to the series with the upcoming “Endgame” film.

More importantly, the trailer shows Hawkeye sporting a new haircut and seemingly living in Japan. This confirms what I wrote about at the time of the first “Endgame” teaser that he would likely return to the franchise as the character Ronin.

See, in the comics, Hawkeye was killed in 2004. He later returned three years later. But another character named Kate Bishop had taken on the Hawkeye identity, so he decided to become Ronin instead, according to Polygon.