SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 14.

An inside look into what President Trump’s national emergency declaration tells us about the state of American democracy. Read more.

Would the Equality Act harm religious freedom? Here’s what you need to know.

Utah State Aggies matched up against New Mexico Lobos in the first game of the Mountain West tournament. Read more.

You can get free pie and $3.14 pizza for National Pi Day. Here’s what you need to know.

A second wave of the flu virus is hitting Utah. Here’s what you should know.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Phoenix Suns, 114-97. Read more.

A look at our most-read stories:

Why President Nelson took all Latter-day Saint apostles to Rome, and what they said about it

The Ivanka Trump effect: Why Republicans are now championing paid family leave, and what their new proposal looks like

Are Utah Jazz fans a negative fan base? Here's what Monday's player-fan altercation says about NBA fan behavior

Bountiful gynecologist sentenced to up to life in prison for abuse of 13-year-old girl

Utah Sen. Mike Lee just introduced a bill to prevent President Trump from 'acting like a king'

A look at our arts and entertainment coverage:

News from the U.S. and world: