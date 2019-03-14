Evan Vucci, Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 14.

An inside look into what President Trump’s national emergency declaration tells us about the state of American democracy. Read more.

Would the Equality Act harm religious freedom? Here’s what you need to know.

Utah State Aggies matched up against New Mexico Lobos in the first game of the Mountain West tournament. Read more.

You can get free pie and $3.14 pizza for National Pi Day. Here’s what you need to know.

A second wave of the flu virus is hitting Utah. Here’s what you should know.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Phoenix Suns, 114-97. Read more.

A look at our most-read stories:

Why President Nelson took all Latter-day Saint apostles to Rome, and what they said about it

The Ivanka Trump effect: Why Republicans are now championing paid family leave, and what their new proposal looks like

Are Utah Jazz fans a negative fan base? Here's what Monday's player-fan altercation says about NBA fan behavior

Bountiful gynecologist sentenced to up to life in prison for abuse of 13-year-old girl

Utah Sen. Mike Lee just introduced a bill to prevent President Trump from 'acting like a king'

A look at our arts and entertainment coverage:

Comment on this story

News from the U.S. and world:

  • Boeing under scrutiny after Ethiopian crash | CNN
  • The end of the cult of sympathy for Theresa May | The Atlantic
  • College students see nothing new in admissions scandal | NPR
  • Beto O'Rourke: Everything you need to know about the 2020 candidate | Axios
  • White nationalism’s deep American roots | The Atlantic
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment