SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 14.
An inside look into what President Trump’s national emergency declaration tells us about the state of American democracy. Read more.
Would the Equality Act harm religious freedom? Here’s what you need to know.
Utah State Aggies matched up against New Mexico Lobos in the first game of the Mountain West tournament. Read more.
You can get free pie and $3.14 pizza for National Pi Day. Here’s what you need to know.
A second wave of the flu virus is hitting Utah. Here’s what you should know.
The Utah Jazz defeated the Phoenix Suns, 114-97. Read more.
A look at our most-read stories:
Why President Nelson took all Latter-day Saint apostles to Rome, and what they said about it
The Ivanka Trump effect: Why Republicans are now championing paid family leave, and what their new proposal looks like
Are Utah Jazz fans a negative fan base? Here's what Monday's player-fan altercation says about NBA fan behavior
Bountiful gynecologist sentenced to up to life in prison for abuse of 13-year-old girl
Utah Sen. Mike Lee just introduced a bill to prevent President Trump from 'acting like a king'
A look at our arts and entertainment coverage:
- 'She was sleeping on the floor with her coat’: The origins of BYUtv’s new home makeover show
- Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds announces 2019 LoveLoud concert location and set list
- Life after 'Studio C': An inside look at JK! Studios, the new venture from BYUtv’s former stars
- 151 works of art at the Church History Museum's International Art Competition
- St. Patrick's Day is coming and Flogging Molly wants to help Salt Lake celebrate — Irish punk style
News from the U.S. and world:
- Boeing under scrutiny after Ethiopian crash | CNN
- The end of the cult of sympathy for Theresa May | The Atlantic
- College students see nothing new in admissions scandal | NPR
- Beto O'Rourke: Everything you need to know about the 2020 candidate | Axios
- White nationalism’s deep American roots | The Atlantic