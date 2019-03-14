SALT LAKE CITY — The Westminster women’s basketball team made history, advancing to the NCAA Tournament in the school’s first year as an official Division II program.

Now, the Griffins will find out if they can add to that history.

Westminster (21-8) will be the No. 5 seed in the South Central Region and play No. 4 seed Angelo State in the first round Friday at 11 a.m. MDT at West Texas A&M.

The winner will move on to face the winner of No. 1 West Texas A&M and No. 8 Eastern New Mexico on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Westminster finished second in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with a 17-5 mark and advanced to the RMAC tournament championship, earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Griffins are led by Denise Gonzalez, who is averaging 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while Olivia Elliss adds 12 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest.