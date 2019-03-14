SALT LAKE CITY — It turns out Pepper Potts might come to the rescue of the Avengers in “Avengers: Endgame.”

A new “Endgame” trailer dropped on Thursday and there’s a shot of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) holding an Iron Man mask and putting it against her head. This shot is shown just as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) mentions he was hoping for one last surprise.

Whatever it takes. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. In theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/rqJKEI1WAY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

That one last surprise could be the character Rescue — the alter ego of Potts, who becomes a superhero in the comics to save Stark.

Rumors suggest that Potts, played by Paltrow, will become the superhero Rescue from the Marvel Comics in the final “Avengers” movie, acting as another saving grace for the superheroes in the post-Snap world. The main belief right now is that Rescue will, um, rescue Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), who is currently floating adrift in space in the first “Endgame” trailer.

Rumors kicked up after Paltrow shared an image of Instagram of herself using motion capture, which is something she wouldn’t necessarily do if she wasn’t dawning a superhero suit, according to ComicBook.com.

But there’s another reason fans are pointing to Rescue’s arrival: An action figure leak showed figurine models for Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel and two Iron Man-looking characters, one of whom wears purple.

“Many are believing this to be Pepper Potts in her Rescue armor, as she features a similar energy blast to Iron Man's,” according to ComicBook.com.

This photo of Paltrow in the suit leaked online, too.

Who is Rescue?: So Rescue is a character straight from the comics. In the story, Stark builds the Rescue suit with the hope of Potts will wear it and help him fight crime, according to Business Insider.

Rescue debuted in the “Invincible Iron Man Vol. 2” series before receiving her own comic in 2010. She has appeared in other Marvel-related properties, including “Lego Marvel Super Heroes.”

In the comic book storyline, Stark puts Potts in charge of his firm to make sure the company closes down. Potts then discovers the “MARK 1616” armor, which he had built for her.

Potts wears the armor under the codename “Rescue.” She tried to find Stark, who had exiled himself from the U.S. so he could erase details about his company from his mind. She then helped Stark restore his mind. It’s unclear if she will ever become Rescue again.

Yes, but: Paltrow confirmed back in February that she would end her run as Potts in "Endgame," according to CBS News.

Date: "Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters on April 26.