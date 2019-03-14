SALT LAKE CITY — It started when John Stamos was spotted wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt last summer.

Eight months later, it’s devolved into an "Inception"-esque troll war between Nick Jonas and Stamos that has fans laughing along.

What happened: Stamos was photographed wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt during rehearsals for the Capitol Fourth of July celebration last year.

It’s not the only time the actor has shown his love for the boy band. He posted a photograph of himself wearing a different Jonas Brothers shirt in October.

The photograph of Stamos from July caught the attention of Nick Jonas, who took to Instagram March 2 to post a picture of himself wearing a sweatshirt with that same photograph of John Stamos in a Jonas Brothers T-shirt on the front.

“It’s your move @jonstamos,” Jonas captioned the photograph.

Not one to be one-upped, Stamos posted a picture of himself sleeping on a pillow featuring Jonas’ picture of himself wearing the John Stamos sweatshirt.

“I had the craziest dream last night,” Stamos wrote, tagging Jonas in the post.

This week, Jonas reciprocated in an even bigger way with an image of himself sleeping beneath a blanket featuring John Stamos sleeping on a pillow, which features Nick Jonas in the sweatshirt featuring John Stamos wearing the T-shirt that features the Jonas Brothers.

Keeping up?

“I’ll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1!” Jonas wrote, referring to the band’s first single since reuniting this month.

John Stamos has yet to reciprocate.

Fans of Stamos and Jonas have been all over the exchange between the two, eagerly waiting for John Stamos’ next move.

We’ll see if Stamos meets the challenge and one-ups Jonas in an even bigger way.