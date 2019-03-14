SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios released the new “Avengers: Endgame” trailer on Thursday, and it has a heavy focus on nostalgia and the biggest moments from Marvel Cinematic Universe history.

The trailer begins with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) talking about how long it has been since he first became Iron Man. We briefly see shots from the previous Iron Man movies.

We see similar moments from Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans), who are dealing with their present scenario after Thanos has snapped half the world into dust, reflecting on their past experience.

Watch the trailer below.

Warning: The trailer contains minor spoilers for “Captain Marvel.”

Whatever it takes. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. In theaters April 26. pic.twitter.com/rqJKEI1WAY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: The Avengers are willing to do whatever it takes to save the world after what happened to them in the “Infinity War."

"Avengers: Endgame" arrives in theaters on April 26.