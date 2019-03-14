SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mitt Romney says he will join with Utah's senior senator Thursday to vote to disapprove President Donald Trump's emergency declaration for the Mexican border.

"This is a vote for the Constitution and for the balance of powers that is at its core. For the executive branch to override a law passed by Congress would make it the ultimate power rather than a balancing power," Romney said in a statement.

The first-term Republican said it is not a vote against border security.

"In fact, I agree that a physical barrier is urgently needed to help ease the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, and the administration already has $4.5 billion available within existing authority to fund a barrier — even without an emergency declaration," he said.

Romney said he is "seriously concerned" that overreach by the executive branch is an invitation to further expansion and abuse by future presidents.

"We experienced a similar erosion of congressional authority with President Obama’s unilateral immigration orders, which I strenuously opposed," he said. "In the case before us now, where Congress has enacted specific policy, to consent to an emergency declaration would be both inconsistent with my beliefs and contrary to my oath to defend the Constitution.”

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Wednesday that he would vote to reverse the emergency declaration after he didn't see a path forward for his bill to reclaim legislative powers for Congress from the executive branch.

“Congress is supposed to be the first among the federal government’s three co-equal branches,” Lee said. “For decades, Congress has been giving far too much legislative power to the executive branch. While there was attention on the issue I had hoped the Article One Act could begin to take that power back."

The Senate is expected to vote on emergency declaration resolution today. Several Republicans have already signaled intent to vote with the Democrats to reverse Trump's order.

"A vote for today’s resolution by Republican Senators is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats!" Trump tweeted Thursday.

In a tweet earlier Thursday, the president said, "If, at a later date, Congress wants to update the law, I will support those efforts, but today’s issue is BORDER SECURITY and Crime!!! Don’t vote with Pelosi!"