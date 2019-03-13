SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Legislature passed bills to modify the signature gathering process for initiatives and delay their effective date until after a legislative session.

HB145 gives a timeline for when signatures on a petition are turned in and made public, and when signatures can be removed. It requires the names and voter ID number be placed online.

Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, spoke against the bill, saying employers or neighbors could find names online but requiring a records request under the state's Government Records Access and Management Act protects constituents.

"I think it creates a little bit of a conduit for harassment in a process that shouldn’t really be one that can be a harassment," Riebe said.

HB145 passed in the Senate with a vote of 19-6 along party lines Wednesday. The House also agreed with the changes in the bill with a 50-21 vote.

HB133, which would delay the effective date of a voter initiative to the same day as bills from a legislative session, passed the Senate with a 22-5 vote, also along party lines.

Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, the Senate sponsor of the bill, said the intervening legislative session would give time in case the initiative needs to be changed.

HB195, another initiative bill, which would alter the required number of signatures on an initiative, has not yet been debated in the Senate.