SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the final day of the 2019 legislative session.

Over the past seven weeks, lawmakers have already passed more than 430 bills and resolutions, and with a full day ahead, are expected to tackle many more.

Both the House and Senate are slated to convene at 8 a.m. today, and if traditional holds, the gavel won't come down until near midnight.

Here's what happened on March 13, the 44th day of the 2019 session: