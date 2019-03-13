SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the final day of the 2019 legislative session.
Over the past seven weeks, lawmakers have already passed more than 430 bills and resolutions, and with a full day ahead, are expected to tackle many more.
Both the House and Senate are slated to convene at 8 a.m. today, and if traditional holds, the gavel won't come down until near midnight.
Here's what happened on March 13, the 44th day of the 2019 session:Comment on this story
- State lawmakers struck a deal to allow beer with slightly more alcohol content to be sold in Utah grocery and convenience stores while a work group studies the issue.
- Days after Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski filed a lawsuit challenging the state's creation of the Utah Inland Port Authority, the Legislature passed a bill that would allow the port to expand into rural areas of the state, sending it to Gov. Gary Herbert's desk.
- A final vote in the Utah Senate officially approved a bill that gives teeth to Utah's hate crime law, sending the bill to Gov. Gary Herbert, who is expected to sign it into law.