SOUTH JORDAN — A Girl Scout troop — and a very generous customer — made a lot of people’s day a little bit sweeter.

Members of Troop 455 were selling boxes of cookies at a Smith’s in West Jordan on Friday night when Daryl Smith decided to buy $1,000 worth.

“We were amazed,” troop member Lizzie Rawlings said about the Friday surprise.

Tanner Siegworth, Deseret News A customer at the Smith's near Daybreak talks to members of Girl Scout Troop 455 on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The troop gave away 250 boxes of Girl Scout cookies after Daryl Smith donated $1,000.

“Some girls were in the store, so we came running in, and we’re like 'Somebody just bought a lot of cookies,'” she said.

“I didn’t believe it at first because I thought it was a joke,” one troop member said.

But it was no joke.

“Instead of keeping the cookies, I told them just to donate to anybody who wanted them,” Smith said.

So over the past couple of day, the troop has done just that — handing out 250 boxes of Thin Mints, Samoas and Do-si-dos. The last 100 boxes or so were handed out to lucky customers at the Smith’s near Daybreak Tuesday night as Smith and his wife, Kelene Imeson, looked on.

“Being able to give them away like this is really beautiful,” Imeson said. “Just a little something sweet.”