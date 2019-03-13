Lydia Peters, with Trauma Services at St. Mark's Hospital, teaches Tanner Patterson how to secure a tourniquet as part of the Utah Division of Emergency Management's Preparedness Day on the Hill at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. During the event, various groups, including Stop the Bleed, provided information on being prepared in case of an emergency or disaster. Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign intended to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.