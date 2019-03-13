SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's two Republican senators were on opposite sides of a resolution the Senate passed Wednesday to cut off U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's bloody civil war.

Sen. Mike Lee has long called for the end of U.S. involvement, saying in a speech last year that continuing to support the Saudis, especially in light of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is "bad diplomacy."

Lee was among seven Republicans who joined all members of the Democratic Caucus in backing the bill.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press FILE - Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, accompanied by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., right, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, on a reintroduction of a resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

“It’s becoming clearer and clearer that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia is not an ally that deserves our unwavering, unquestioning, unflinching support,” Lee said, according to Politico. “It is not an ally that deserves our support or our military intervention.”

Senators viewed the vote as an opportunity to not only reassert Congress’ authority to declare war, but to rebuke the Trump administration over its posture toward Saudi Arabia in the aftermath of Khashoggi's murder, Politico reported.

Sen. Mitt Romney voted against the resolution.

Romney said the U.S. currently provides limited support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, including intelligence-sharing and advice on compliance with the laws of war.

"I voted against this resolution because I am concerned it would set a precedent that would negatively impact our security partnerships around the world that rely on similar U.S. support," he said in a statement. "By remaining engaged, the U.S. retains influence over the coalition’s actions in Yemen and can continue to press for an end to the conflict."

Romney said while he has concerns about Saudi Arabia's recent behavior, particularly the murder of Khashoggi, ending support would undermine U.S. allies and security interests in the region by emboldening Iran, hampering counterterrorism efforts, and potentially worsening the humanitarian crisis.