SALT LAKE CITY — Samsung and “Fortnite” are working together on a new tournament for this upcoming weekend in New York City.

The tournament will feature both Tyler “Ninja” Bevins, a popular Twitch and YouTube streamer, as well as the Korean pop group iKON, who recently received their own custom “Fortnite” skin that comes to the game for those who own the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Details: The Level Up tournament will be played on mobile devices. It will occur in New York City on Saturday.

Competitors will battle using the Galaxy S10 device throughout the day, according to the event’s page. The top 12 players will be selected at 5 p.m. A live leaderboard of all competitors will be shown throughout the day so people can keep track of results in real-time.

The finals match will take place on a custom island built in the “Fortnite” creative mode. They will battle onstage with Ninja and iKON.

The tournament will be streamed on Super League TV and Twitch.

To register, visit the Super League page. You must be age 13 or older. Registration doesn’t mean you’ll enter the tournament. Entrants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bigger picture: “Fortnite” tournaments appear to be the new craze for the game. Back in February, I wrote about the new “Fortnite” World Cup that is expected to take place this spring into this summer in New York City.