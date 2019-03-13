I would like to respond to the Pignanelli and Webb column of March 10, 2019 on tax reform.

If the purpose of the tax reform is to increase funding for the general fund, that is a tax increase. If the government has more money and the citizens have less money, that is a tax increase, pure and simple. If the sales tax increase is offset by a decrease in the income tax; that will make winners and losers. The winners will be those who pay the most income tax; who have the most resources to pay. The losers will be those who pay sales tax; the people with the least resources.

If the general fund increases, someone has to pay for it. Also, if the income tax decreases education suffers. Another factor to consider is the compliance costs. Every penny that goes for compliance is a penny that businesses do not have to grow and the government never receives. Broadening the base will increase these costs.

If this is in fact an overall tax cut, I would be willing to bet it will be short-term, and long-term it will result in an overall tax increase. That is how government works.

Gail Anger

Centerville