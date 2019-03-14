SALT LAKE CITY — Twitter decided to have fun with the new “Aladdin” poster and created something you can’t unsee.Comment on this story
Disney dropped the first full-length “Aladdin” trailer on Tuesday. As the Deseret News reported, the trailer offers a first glimpse at Will Smith as a blue Genie. The trailer also explains a lot about what plot we can expect from the upcoming film.
Disney also released a new poster for the film, which you can see below.
But Twitter decided to make a meme out of the movie’s poster. Specifically, Twitter users pointed out that the poster looks eerily similar to the poster for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Case and point:
“Aladdin” hits theaters on May 24.