SALT LAKE CITY — Twitter decided to have fun with the new “Aladdin” poster and created something you can’t unsee.

Disney dropped the first full-length “Aladdin” trailer on Tuesday. As the Deseret News reported, the trailer offers a first glimpse at Will Smith as a blue Genie. The trailer also explains a lot about what plot we can expect from the upcoming film.

Disney also released a new poster for the film, which you can see below.

Check out the new poster for Disney’s #Aladdin. See it in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/XlLCWxdulh — Disney’s Aladdin (@disneyaladdin) March 12, 2019

But Twitter decided to make a meme out of the movie’s poster. Specifically, Twitter users pointed out that the poster looks eerily similar to the poster for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Case and point:

ALADDIN (2019) poster / STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015) poster pic.twitter.com/IWPCn6NGbD — Jake Cunningham (@jakehcunningham) March 12, 2019

just how deep does this thing go? pic.twitter.com/L7CTOo4RmA — Hannah Woodhead (@goodjobliz) March 12, 2019

Aladdin: A Star Wars Story pic.twitter.com/EFwDVIfuQU — PeteW91 (@wilsonp911) March 12, 2019

DISNEY's new ALADDIN POSTER has fans seeing STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS all over again! https://t.co/dBUa5EOYNL pic.twitter.com/oLe0XRRLB2 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) March 12, 2019

I didn’t know Aladdin was a star wars movie. pic.twitter.com/SfWcvok577 — Gamerduck🐤 (@RealGamerduck) March 12, 2019

Aladdin: "Hey, can I copy your homework?"



Star Wars: "Yeah, just change it up so it isn't obvious." pic.twitter.com/0IadqhvtxL — Turtle (@rhyemswturtle) March 12, 2019

Is it me or are the poster artists at @WaltDisneyCo getting a little lazy? They’ve literally swapped light sabres for a lamp. I’m half expecting the villain to be Kylo Ren #StarWars #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/237tA3Is3Q — Joe Ryan (@JoeRyanMusic1) March 12, 2019

“Aladdin” hits theaters on May 24.