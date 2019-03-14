SALT LAKE CITY — The post-credits scene for “Captain Marvel” almost tied back to “Thor: Ragnarok,” according to the film’s directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.
Warning: Minor spoilers for “Captain Marvel” below.
“Captain Marvel” continued the Marvel tradition of having two post-credit scenes. One of them, which came mid-credits, served as a setup the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame.” The second scene occurred after the credits and was a playful wink and nod to earlier scenes in the film.
But Fleck told Empire Online that the second post-credits scene originally had a different plan. The scene would have shown what happened to Jude Law’s character Yon-Rogg.
- In the film, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) takes Yon-Rogg and throws him into a ship and sets him on a course to their home planet of Hala.
But in this alternate scene, "Captain Marvel" would have ended on a different note. Law's character would wind up on Sakaar, a trash-filled planet seen in "Thor: Ragnarok."
He would look around and see, well, this place, which, in the comics is called the “Great Portal” — “the largest, most dangerous wormhole nearby the planet that allowed Thor, Bruce Banner and Valkyrie to make a getaway to Asgard after being part of the fighting festivities,” according to SlashFilm.
- The Grandmaster, played by Jeff Goldblum in “Ragnarok,” arrived on Sakaar during that film’s end-credit scene.
Commentary: According to the Inverse, “If Yon-Rogg did actually crash-land there, it would be amusing to see the ultra-serious Kree warrior forced into gladiatorial servitude. He’d be even further outside his comfort zone than Thor himself was. Just seeing him interact with Jeff Goldblum’s ridiculous Grandmaster would be a delight.”