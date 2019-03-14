SALT LAKE CITY — The post-credits scene for “Captain Marvel” almost tied back to “Thor: Ragnarok,” according to the film’s directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.

Warning: Minor spoilers for “Captain Marvel” below.

“Captain Marvel” continued the Marvel tradition of having two post-credit scenes. One of them, which came mid-credits, served as a setup the upcoming “Avengers: Endgame.” The second scene occurred after the credits and was a playful wink and nod to earlier scenes in the film.

But Fleck told Empire Online that the second post-credits scene originally had a different plan. The scene would have shown what happened to Jude Law’s character Yon-Rogg.

In the film, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) takes Yon-Rogg and throws him into a ship and sets him on a course to their home planet of Hala.

Marvel Studios This image released by Marvel Studios shows Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, left, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Tom Hiddleston as Loki in a scene from, "Thor: Ragnarok."

But in this alternate scene, “Captain Marvel” would have ended on a different note. Law’s character would wind up on Sakaar, a trash-filled planet seen in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

He would look around and see, well, this place, which, in the comics is called the “Great Portal” — “the largest, most dangerous wormhole nearby the planet that allowed Thor, Bruce Banner and Valkyrie to make a getaway to Asgard after being part of the fighting festivities,” according to SlashFilm.

The Grandmaster, played by Jeff Goldblum in “Ragnarok,” arrived on Sakaar during that film’s end-credit scene.

Commentary: According to the Inverse, “If Yon-Rogg did actually crash-land there, it would be amusing to see the ultra-serious Kree warrior forced into gladiatorial servitude. He’d be even further outside his comfort zone than Thor himself was. Just seeing him interact with Jeff Goldblum’s ridiculous Grandmaster would be a delight.”