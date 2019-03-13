SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police have identified a man killed Saturday in an auto-pedestrian crash.

About 11:50 p.m., Michael Corby Westover, 42, of Salt Lake City, and another man from Salt Lake City were crossing 3300 South near Main Street, in a crosswalk, when they were hit by a dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer, said South Salt Lake police officer Gary Keller.

The men were believed to be in the middle of the crosswalk when the light for oncoming traffic turned green, he said. The SUV that hit them took off after the accident, he said.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where Westover was pronounced dead and the other man remained in critical condition as of Wednesday, Keller said.