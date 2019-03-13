SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve been dreaming of “Enchanted 2,” the film’s songwriter has good news for you.

What happened: Alan Menken, who provided many of the songs and music for “Enchanted,” told Den of Geek in 2017 that he has been working on music for a sequel and that, “Yes, we’re doing ‘Enchanted 2.'"

According to Den of Geek, “Enchanted 2” is now an active project for Disney studios, though it hasn’t officially gotten the green light.

Menken said, “We’ve had meetings. … Five films I have right now that are waiting for a green light. They’re all standing at the light right now, and at some point, they’re going to go ‘greenlight’!”

ComicBook.com recently reported on the Den of Geek interview, resurfacing the comments about the Disney sequel.

It isn’t the first time there’s been news that a sequel may happen. “Enchanted” co-star Patrick Dempsey told Entertainment Tonight last October that “he’d be totally up for” reprising his role for a second film.

Dempsey told ET, “I think it's such a beloved movie we need to make sure it's right before we move forward. And certainly, Amy was remarkable in that film and she's an incredible actress and James Marsden as well. We'll see. I hope it can live up to what we did originally, that's the important thing. If it happens, then we do it."

At the time, Dempsey said that a team is “in the process of working on the book, the lyrics and the musical aspects.

Last July, Amy Adams appeared on “The Talk” and said of an “Enchanted” sequel, “I am absolutely up for that. … We’re working on it — so hopefully.”

What the film could look like: It’s been 12 years since Adams and Dempsey’s on-screen fairytale romance swept the world off of its feet. Dempsey talked to ET about what he’d imagine Giselle and Robert’s lives look like now.

"He (is) probably 10 years older and (Giselle and Robert) are still together. They have a child together and I think they are battling what it means to be getting older and I think she wants to go back to Andalasia so she doesn't have to age,” Dempsey said. “I think that's what it is, I don't know but we will see."