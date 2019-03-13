SALT LAKE CITY — California health officials have warned travelers there might have been a measles exposure at LAX.

KABC reports that officials say measles passed through Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 21.

The infected traveler reportedly arrived from China at the Tom Bradley International Terminal B at gate 133 at 9 a.m. The traveler reportedly had a layover at Delta Airlines in terminal 3, gate 32, while waiting for Delta flight DL 5705 on that same day.

Officials advise anyone who visited terminal B or Delta terminal 3 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. may be at risk for developing measles. Those on the Delta flights may also have been exposed.

Officials advise travelers to contact their doctor immediately to see if they were exposed.

“If you think that you or someone you know has been exposed to or has measles, contact your health care provider by phone right away before going in,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in a statement.

More: Measles is a highly contagious illness that can pass between people through coughing or sneezing.

“If a person infected with measles walks into a room, the virus can stay there for two hours after the person leaves, ready to infect. But the measles vaccine is 97 percent effective against the disease,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Context: Washington state saw an outbreak of measles over the last few weeks, which saw more than 70 confirmed cases and kept hundreds of children out of school, according to the Seattle Times. Most of those exposed said they hadn't been vaccinated to defeat the disease.

Bigger picture: The CDC is currently keeping an eye on measles outbreaks in 12 different states, according to USA Today. Those states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization views the current measles outbreak with alarm and has declared it one of the top 10 threats to the world’s global health, NPR reported.