SALT LAKE CITY — It’s officially March 14, which means only one thing: mmhmm pie.

March 14 is National Pi Day, a reference to the pi, a mathematical constant that is defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. It appears all over mathematics and is approximately equal to 3.14.

To celebrate the number, and pie, restaurants and chains across the country offer deals for pie.

We’ve rounded up a few of them and shared them below.

Marie Callender's

Marie Callender's will offer a free slice of pie with the purchase of a full-price adult entree. Guests can present a coupon — which is available to download on the Marie Callender's website — to choose from 20 different varieties of pie.

Boston Market

Boston Market is offering a buy one, get one deal on chicken pot pies. Download a Pi Day coupon on the restaurant’s website to enjoy a free rotisserie chicken pot pie with the purchase of another pot pie and a drink.

Whole Foods Market

You can save $3.14 on whole pies in Whole Foods Market's bakery. Visit the store’s website for more information.

Plated

Plated will offer free dessert for a year for first-time subscribers to its app. Visit the company's website and enter in the code PiDay to receive the dessert.

Blaze Pizza

Want a pizza pie? You can download the Blaze Pizza app before March 14 and get a pizza for $3.14.

Bojangles

If you retweet Bojangles’ account and answer a Pi Day-themed trivia question correctly, you can win a $10 Bojangles gift card.

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK will offer slices of Key Lime Pie for $3.14 (pre-tax) on Thursday. It’s a one-time deal for dine-in and takeout, according to Food and Wine.

7-Eleven

Download the 7Rewards app to get one slice of pizza for 50 cents. You can also buy an entire pizza pie and earn 314 points for the app, according to USA Today.

Mountain Mike's pizza

Earn $5 off any Mountain-sized pizza with the code 079984. Meanwhile, you can use the code 317445 to get $3 off any large pizza, according to USA Today.

White Castle

Download the Pi Day coupon and get a breakfast slider for $3.14 on Thursday.