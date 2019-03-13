The snow and wind made the morning commute treacherous, with the Utah Highway Patrol responding to numerous crashes, including one involving an Alpine School District bus on state Route 92. According to officials there were no injuries. Alpine, Jordan, Granite and Murray school districts said they would be lenient with tardies and absences as most buses were running late due to snarled traffic.

According to KSL meteorologist Dan Guthrie, snow is expected to continue throughout the day, but the showers should wrap up by Thursday morning. Sunshine and warmer temps will return for the rest of the week with highs in the mid-50s for the weekend and 60s to start next week.

