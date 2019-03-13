SALT LAKE CITY — Facebook and Instagram went down after a brief outage on Wednesday, according to USA Today.

The social networks went down with issues across Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

The website DownDetector.com showed that the company was experiencing multiple issues in the U.S. and Europe, according to Business Insider. Some areas of South America and Asia similarly experienced issues with the social networks.

"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to USA Today. "We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

It remains unclear what caused the social networks to go down.

But it seemed like a lot of social media users flocked to Twitter to react:

When Facebook is down and you work in social media... #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/SBFWJCmNcB — Kelsey Shaw (@kelsey_shaw_) March 13, 2019

Is it bad this made me laugh? #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/M15fIkRD0U — Brianna Biehl (@briannabiehl) March 13, 2019

The silver lining of Facebook being down is that it reminded me I actually have a twitter acct. #facebookdown — Nicole Waddington (@graphixspot) March 13, 2019

All of a sudden the productivity around the world resumed to pre-social media standards 🤣#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/f9ilravJhU — Angela Mondor (@GeekyGirlSpeaks) March 13, 2019

Everyone else: more productive during #facebookdown



Social media managers: pic.twitter.com/mVguK1bj3P — Shannon Shields (@shanananaheyhey) March 13, 2019

Ugh. I have to come to Twitter to express my displeasure with life. #facebookdown — DecideYourFuture (@moridin82) March 13, 2019

Facebook and Instagram are down. This is not a drill. #FacebookDown #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/9ObKjfTqEB — Florida Man 𓅓 ♎️ (@seminole_850) March 13, 2019

Facebook and Instagram aren't doing their thing at the moment.



So I can't post facts there until further notice. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) March 13, 2019

Me: Instagram and Facebook are down.



Wife: Oh, no. You'll have to interact with people in person.



Me: No. There's still Twitter. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 13, 2019

Oh wow the entire Facebook is down? That’s it I’m going to make a new social media network right now! This is unacceptable y’all have too much money for this smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) March 13, 2019