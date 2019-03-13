SALT LAKE CITY — Facebook and Instagram went down after a brief outage on Wednesday, according to USA Today.
The social networks went down with issues across Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.Comment on this story
The website DownDetector.com showed that the company was experiencing multiple issues in the U.S. and Europe, according to Business Insider. Some areas of South America and Asia similarly experienced issues with the social networks.
"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to USA Today. "We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”
It remains unclear what caused the social networks to go down.
But it seemed like a lot of social media users flocked to Twitter to react: