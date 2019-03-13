SALT LAKE CITY — The rumor mill has been churning over the past few weeks about whether Lady Gaga is pregnant. The star took to Twitter Tuesday to not only mock pregnancy rumors but also drop a different announcement altogether.

She’s working on, or at least thinking about, a new album.

The tweet: Lady Gaga tweeted on Tuesday, “Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6.”

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

Gaga’s fifth album “Joanne” was released in 2016, and based on her tweet, fans are anticipating that Gaga’s (“LG’s”) sixth album is in the works.

The response: Gaga’s tweet has been met with major excitement from fans.

WELL GIVE BIRTH NOWWWW — louise (@alluregaga) March 13, 2019

imagem da primeira ultrassom pic.twitter.com/EGpo3Tg2oF — lua (@ladygagaft) March 13, 2019

I hope your water breaks — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 13, 2019

“A Star is Born”: Gaga has had a successful year in terms of music and film. In February, Gaga took home the Oscar for best original song for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.” According to Billboard, "Shallow" was the first No. 1 hit song she’s had in eight years.

Gaga said on Instagram, “Rule #1: Never give up. Rule #2: Always listen to rule #1. Thank you so much to all our beautiful fans. You make my dreams come true.”