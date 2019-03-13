SALT LAKE CITY — Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights on Wednesday as a blizzard swoops into much of the Rockies and Midwest, according to CNBC.

Southwest, United, Frontier and all major airlines have canceled close to 2,100 flights today and delayed nearly 7,000 more as of 10 a.m. MDT, according to FlightAware.com. The flights were canceled mainly in Denver — which is close to the hub or base of those carriers — and other Midwestern airports.

More than 500 flights were canceled in Denver overall with 12 delayed. That means more than half of the flights for the airport were canceled or delayed Wednesday.

Salt Lake City International Airport had the sixth-highest amount of cancellations with 22, accounting for 4 percent of all flights. Meanwhile, 24 flights were delayed, which is 5 percent of all flights, according to FlightAware.

These numbers are as of 10 a.m. MT and are constantly changing. You can keep track of canceled and delayed flights at FlightAware.com.

Waivers: USA Today reports the bigger airlines will waive change fees for multiple cities for the storm.