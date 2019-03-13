SALT LAKE CITY — College students of limited means would pay no tuition or fees for four semesters to attend state colleges, universities and technical colleges under HB260, which reached final passage Wednesday.

The Utah House of Representatives concurred with Senate amendments to HB260, sponsored by Rep. Derrin Owens, R-Fountain Green.

Owens originally sought a $30 million appropriation, which later reduced to $20 million during budget deliberations. The bill passed with a $2 million appropriation attached, which will likely mean the program will be scaled up over time.

The legislation creates the Access Utah Promise Scholarship Program. It is patterned after existing programs at Salt Lake Community College and Weber State University that cover costs of tuition and general student fees where federal financial aid falls short for low-income students who take full academic loads.

HB260 will extend the needs-based initiative statewide. The Access Utah Promise Scholarship Program would only be available to students who attend state institutions.