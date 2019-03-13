SANDY — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a shooting late Tuesday in a Sandy neighborhood, police said.

Few details were available about the gunfire that erupted near 11190 S. Hawkwood Drive (865 East) about 11 p.m. Crews brought both victims to a hospital, but the woman later died, Sandy police said on Twitter Wednesday.

Students and employees at nearby Altara Elementary, 800 E. 11000 South, were ordered to shelter in place as a precaution Wednesday while police investigated in the area.

"The school and employees are safe," said Canyons School District spokesman Jeff Haney. "It's just that no one can gain access to the building." Haney confirmed the victims of the shooting were not district employees.

No arrests have been made. Police were seeking to notify the woman's family before releasing her name.