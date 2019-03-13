Rich Fury, Invision
In this April 10, 2016, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin arrives at the TV Land Icon Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Felicity Huffman and Loughlin have worked steadily as respected actresses and remained recognizable if not-quite-A-list names for decades. Neither has ever had a whiff of criminality or scandal tied to their name until both were charged with fraud and conspiracy on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, along with dozens of others in a scheme that according to federal prosecutors saw wealthy parents pay bribes to get their children into some of the nation’s top colleges.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — “Full House” star Lori Loughlin was one of about 50 people charged in a nationwide college admissions scam on Tuesday, and fans have pointed to an episode of “Full House” that may have foreshadowed the scandal.

  • Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli (yes, Mossimo from Target) allegedly paid $500,000 for their daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade (who is a YouTube star) to attend the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though the girls allegedly never competed in crew.

The episode: There’s apparently a “Full House” episode that foreshadows the scandal, according to The Washington Post. In the show, Loughlin’s character Aunt Becky got mad at her husband, Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) when he tried to perform a scam so his children could get into an elite preschool.

  • “In the episode, Jesse claims to be a diplomat and alleges that sons Nicky and Alex have skills including speaking multiple languages and playing musical instruments — despite their being just toddlers,” according to Fox News.
1 comment on this story
  • Of course, Becky rejects Jesse’s attempt to scam for his children, and the two decide not to do it.
  • She tells him, "I know you want what’s best for them, but you know what? Maybe the fast track isn’t it. I mean, Nicky and Alex are normal and healthy kids, and whatever track they’re on, they seem to be doing OK."

Flashback: “Full House” fans reacted with shock, surprise and a little bit of humor on Tuesday after news of the scandal broke, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.