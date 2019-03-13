SALT LAKE CITY — “Full House” star Lori Loughlin was one of about 50 people charged in a nationwide college admissions scam on Tuesday, and fans have pointed to an episode of “Full House” that may have foreshadowed the scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli (yes, Mossimo from Target) allegedly paid $500,000 for their daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade (who is a YouTube star) to attend the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though the girls allegedly never competed in crew.

Loughlin is expected to surrender Wednesday to face charges in connection with the scandal.

The episode: There’s apparently a “Full House” episode that foreshadows the scandal, according to The Washington Post. In the show, Loughlin’s character Aunt Becky got mad at her husband, Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) when he tried to perform a scam so his children could get into an elite preschool.

“In the episode, Jesse claims to be a diplomat and alleges that sons Nicky and Alex have skills including speaking multiple languages and playing musical instruments — despite their being just toddlers,” according to Fox News.

Of course, Becky rejects Jesse’s attempt to scam for his children, and the two decide not to do it.

She tells him, "I know you want what’s best for them, but you know what? Maybe the fast track isn’t it. I mean, Nicky and Alex are normal and healthy kids, and whatever track they’re on, they seem to be doing OK."

The episode is called “Be True to Your Preschool.”It aired in 1993.

