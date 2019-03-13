Andrew Harnik, AP
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, accompanied by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., right, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, on a reintroduction of a resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 13.

A look at our top stories:

Utah Sen. Mike Lee just introduced a bill to prevent President Donald Trump from “acting like a king.” Read more.

President Russell M. Nelson took all Latter-day Saint apostles to Rome. Here’s why.

Utah Jazz fans have an opportunity to “elevate the conversation” after team bans abusive fan. Read more.

America faces a multitude of challenges. Could character help its evolution? Read more.

Republicans are now championing paid leave. Here’s why.

Here’s a review of our sports highlights:

A look at our most-read stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

  • Two-thirds of the 737 Max 8 jets in the world have been pulled from the skies | The New York Times
  • No deal Brexit is still possible, even if lawmakers vote against it | CNN
  • Venezuela, seeking blame for blackout, finds culprit in opposition leader | The New York Times
  • House Democrats struggle in Trump’s news cycle | Politico
  • From ‘master coach’ to a bribery probe: A college consultant who went off the rails | The Washington Post
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
