SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 13.
A look at our top stories:
Utah Sen. Mike Lee just introduced a bill to prevent President Donald Trump from “acting like a king.” Read more.
President Russell M. Nelson took all Latter-day Saint apostles to Rome. Here’s why.
Utah Jazz fans have an opportunity to “elevate the conversation” after team bans abusive fan. Read more.
America faces a multitude of challenges. Could character help its evolution? Read more.
Republicans are now championing paid leave. Here’s why.
Here’s a review of our sports highlights:
- BYU women's basketball: Cougars again surpass expectations, beat Gonzaga for NCAA Tournament bid
- High school boys soccer rankings and team previews
- Utah State's Sam Merrill wins Mountain West POY, elevates play for co-champion Aggies
- Brad Rock: Only bright side to Russell Westbrook incident is playoffs should be about basketball
A look at our most-read stories:Comment on this story
- Russell Westbrook defends heated altercation with Utah Jazz fan, wife: ‘I truly will stand up for myself’
- Rome Temple a 'hinge-point' in Latter-day Saint history, President Nelson says as he leaves Italy
- Life after 'Studio C': An inside look at JK! Studios, the new venture from BYUtv’s former stars
- 'Jeopardy' legend Ken Jennings honors host Alex Trebek in New York Times op-ed
News from the U.S. and world:
- Two-thirds of the 737 Max 8 jets in the world have been pulled from the skies | The New York Times
- No deal Brexit is still possible, even if lawmakers vote against it | CNN
- Venezuela, seeking blame for blackout, finds culprit in opposition leader | The New York Times
- House Democrats struggle in Trump’s news cycle | Politico
- From ‘master coach’ to a bribery probe: A college consultant who went off the rails | The Washington Post