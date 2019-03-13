SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert said Wednesday there may be changes to the budget deal worked out between House and Senate Republican leadership that provided only temporary funding for some state services.

"I expect a few things are yet to be fine-tuned. There's probably some movement here and there on a few things that will be done before it's all over. But I'm glad they finally got reconciliation," the governor told the Deseret News.

Asked about the deal using $320 million in one-time money to fund ongoing programs to pressure work on tax reform, Herbert said that wasn't the only option, but it "did get the budget done" before the session ends at midnight Thursday.

While the governor said it was too soon to be specific because the budget is still being reviewed by his office, he added, "there is some fluidity yet, I believe. I think we have to do tax reform. This keeps everybody focused."

In his $19 billion budget proposal released last December, Herbert recommended what he called tax modernization, broadening the sales tax base to include a wide range of services while lowering the rate and giving Utahns a $200 million tax cut.

Last week, the governor, along with House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, announced work on tax reform would wait until after this session.

A House bill adding sales taxes to services and lowering both the state sales and income tax rates was scrapped after several revisions following strong opposition from both the business and education communities.

That work will continue in a new legislative task force on tax reform expected to come up with a plan that lawmakers can approve in a special legislative session this summer.

"It's not over. We're kind of going into extra innings," Herbert said. "I think there will be a significant outreach to the public across the state to give them an opportunity to look at what the situation is (and) understand the problem."

He said he hopes everyday Utahns will "help us find the solution."

That could include restoring the sales tax on food, now 1.75 percent compared to the full 4.7 percent state rate. Senate Republicans have said they want to look at that as an option for stabilizing the shrinking sales tax base.

Herbert said "nothing should be taboo" when it comes to tax reform but, "whether that's going to fly or not remains to be seen."